YES broadcast team to live-tweet classic games

TAMPA, Fla. -- The YES Network’s broadcast team is accustomed to adding commentary and context to each Yankees game, and now a few familiar voices will use the power of social media to relive some classic contests.

John Flaherty, Michael Kay and Paul O’Neill are scheduled to live-tweet games airing on the YES Network this week, with O’Neill set to be joined online by YES president of production and programming John “Flip” Filippelli.

Flaherty will lead off on Monday at 11 a.m. ET, taking over the @YESNetwork account to live-tweet the Yankees’ July 1, 2014 victory over the Red Sox. That game featured Derek Jeter’s famed dive into the stands and Flaherty’s game-winning, pinch-hit single.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Kay is on tap to live-tweet the Yankees' contest against the Rays from July 9, 2011, in which Jeter belted a home run for his 3,000th career hit. Kay was at the microphone that afternoon, describing Jeter’s blast off David Price as “history with an exclamation point!”

O’Neill and Filippelli will be at the controls on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, as YES revisits Game 5 of the 1996 World Series against the Braves. That contest featured Andy Pettitte outdueling John Smoltz at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, setting the Bombers up to win the Fall Classic two nights later at Yankee Stadium.

Other Yankees Classics to be aired this week by YES will include:

Saturday, 7 a.m. ET: Dave Righetti’s no-hitter vs. Red Sox, July 4, 1983

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET: 2001 World Series Game 5 vs. D-backs

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET: Yankees at Twins, July 23, 2019

Tuesday, 6 a.m. ET: Rays at Yankees, May 17, 2019

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.