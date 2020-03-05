Moncada-White Sox extension in place (source)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Yoán Moncada had the day off from Cactus League action on Thursday, so he left quickly after morning workouts. When the White Sox third baseman returns to camp Friday morning, he should be working in a much higher tax bracket.

MLB Network Insider Ken Rosenthal first reported Thursday that the White Sox and Moncada agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with an option year potentially bringing the deal to $90 million. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez confirmed the years and money involved.

The White Sox said no announcement concerning anything related to Moncada would be coming on Thursday.

Moncada, 24, would have become arbitration-eligible in 2021, and he could have become a free agent in '24. He was acquired along with right-hander Michael Kopech as part of a five-player deal that sent ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox at the 2016 Winter Meetings, basically announcing the start of Chicago's rebuild. The White Sox acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Dane Dunning at that same Winter Meetings from Washington in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Both Sale and Eaton went on to help lead their new teams to World Series titles. The White Sox hope Moncada can do the same at the center of multiple championships on the South Side.

In his first full season with Chicago in 2018, Moncada turned in a somewhat uneven performance. He clubbed 32 doubles and 17 home runs to go with 12 stolen bases, but Moncada also struck out 217 times and featured a slash line of .235/.315/.400.

A more aggressive approach at the plate in 2019 resulted in Moncada’s walk total dropping from 67 to 40. However, his strikeouts also fell to 154, and everything else in his stat line made a precipitous climb, aided by a defensive change from second base to third base, where Moncada looked infinitely more comfortable.

His .315 average last season ranked third in the American League and seventh in all of baseball to go with a .367 on-base percentage and .548 slugging percentage. Moncada had 25 home runs and 34 doubles, appearing to be every bit the perennial Most Valuable Player candidate he was projected to be when he was considered among the game's elite prospects in 2016 and '17.

This extension adds on to a core group that has been locked up to deals by the White Sox front office. Interestingly, the previous core group of players who had been signed to extensions actually made the acquisitions of Moncada, Giolito and Eloy Jiménez possible, with Sale (2013), José Quintana ('14) and Eaton ('15) getting longer-term deals that provided interested teams with greater contractual control.

Shortstop Tim Anderson and the White Sox agreed upon a six-year, $25 million deal with two option years in Spring Training 2017, and it was Jiménez with a six-year, $43 million agreement with two option years last Spring Training, putting the left fielder on the Opening Day roster in ’19 and for many years to come.

Luis Robert agreed to a six-year, $50 million deal with two options this past offseason, making him the projected starting center fielder on Opening Day for this burgeoning young team. Left-handed setup man Aaron Bummer inked a five-year, $16 million deal with two club options at the start of Cactus League play this year.

General manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams, assistant general manager Jeremy Haber and the White Sox front office have surrounded this young and talented core with experience by signing veterans such as catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, and bringing back first baseman José Abreu. Now, the focus simply falls upon winning.