Watch 'Yo' go: Céspedes sprinting in rehab

Here’s an encouraging sight for Mets fans on a frigid Monday in New York: Yoenis Céspedes is working his way into baseball shape. The Queens slugger tweeted out a video of his offseason workout in Port St. Lucie, Fla., which showed him sprinting, swinging in the cage and snagging a

Here’s an encouraging sight for Mets fans on a frigid Monday in New York: Yoenis Céspedes is working his way into baseball shape.

The Queens slugger tweeted out a video of his offseason workout in Port St. Lucie, Fla., which showed him sprinting, swinging in the cage and snagging a fly ball with behind-the-back catches in the outfield.

The summer of 2020 will be a big one for Céspedes. The Mets star hasn’t appeared in a Major League game since July 20, 2018, after calcifications and bone spurs in both heels originally put him on the injured list. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that a bizarre run-in with a wild boar on Céspedes’ ranch in Port St. Lucie was the cause of a violent fall that left Céspedes with multiple right ankle fractures, costing him the entirety of the ’19 season.

That incident caused the Mets to restructure Céspedes' contract for the 2020 season. Instead of the original $29.5 million he was slated to make in the final year of his four-year, $110 million deal with New York, he's only guaranteed $6 million. However, that guarantee would increase to $11 million if Céspedes can make the Mets’ Opening Day roster -- a goal he’s clearly working toward, as Monday’s video would indicate.