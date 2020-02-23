Céspedes speaks: Slugger eyeing Opening Day

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Yoenis Céspedes broke his media silence early Sunday morning, saying he intends to be ready for Opening Day. "If I continue progressing the way that I am, yes," Céspedes said through an interpreter.

Upon reporting to Mets camp last weekend, Céspedes said he would not discuss his status coming off multiple heel surgeries and a fractured right ankle. He ended that boycott after a week, saying he feels "good" and is "happy with the progress."

"Every day, I'm still working to get better and better," Céspedes said. "It's not as fast as I want it to be, but as the season approaches, I'm feeling like I'm really good right now."

Céspedes would not discuss the ranch accident involving a wild boar that resulted in his broken ankle. He has not played since July 2018.

"I committed an error and I paid the price for it," Céspedes said, "but today I'll be talking about the present and the future."