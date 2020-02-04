Source: Yonder Alonso to Braves on Minors deal

The Braves and first baseman Yonder Alonso agreed to a Minor League deal on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Atlanta has not announced the deal, which is expected to include a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training. The agreement was first reported by MLB Network insider Ken

The Braves and first baseman Yonder Alonso agreed to a Minor League deal on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Atlanta has not announced the deal, which is expected to include a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training. The agreement was first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal.

The 32-year-old Alonso split time between the White Sox and the Rockies in 2019, struggling to a .199/.296/.346 slash line and 10 home runs across 121 games. His performance improved after he was released by the White Sox and signed a free-agent deal in July with the Rockies, with whom he hit .260 and slugged .479 across 84 plate appearances. Alonso earned his lone All-Star Game selection in 2017, when he knocked 28 homers and slugged .501 for the A’s and Mariners. He’s a career .259 hitter with 100 homers in the big leagues.