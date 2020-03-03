Alvarez battling knee issues; sick Altuve sits

JUPITER, Fla. -- Lingering knee issues for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez caused him to be removed from the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals. Manager Dusty Baker said the slugger was a “a little sore,” and the team didn’t want to take a chance of him missing extended

JUPITER, Fla. -- Lingering knee issues for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez caused him to be removed from the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals. Manager Dusty Baker said the slugger was a “a little sore,” and the team didn’t want to take a chance of him missing extended time.

“We decided not to play him in the outfield. We decided not to DH him,” Baker said. “Just give him a couple of days to get over some soreness. He’s OK.”

Baker said both knees have been bothering Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year, who battled knee issues last year. Alvarez said he worked on his agility more last season with hopes of playing in the outfield more in 2020. He was scheduled to make his second start of the season in the outfield on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard he’s had [knee problems] for a long time,” Baker said. “He’s working on it. The trainer just thought it was precautionary that he skip a couple of days.”

The Astros need Alvarez’s thunderous bat in the lineup, even if it means keeping him off his feet to keep his knees healthy. Alvarez, who slugged 27 homers and drove in 78 runs in 87 games last year, appeared in 10 games in left field while starting 74 at designated hitter following his June 9 debut. The Astros have plenty of outfield depth with Michael Brantley, George Springer, Josh Reddick, Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw.

“We’ve got to take care of him first,” Baker said. “I know he wants to play and we want him to play, but it won’t do any good if he’s sore and he can’t play outfield or DH. We just have to adjust accordingly.”

Altuve on sick leave

All-Star second baseman José Altuve was also scheduled to play Tuesday against the Cardinals but was told to stay home because of an illness, Baker said. Third baseman Alex Bregman battled a similar illness last week, and Baker hopes it stops there.

“It’s been going around a little bit,” he said. “We told him to stay home and get past that contagious period.”

Altuve will be re-evaulated Wednesday, Baker said. The six-time All-Star has appeared in four Grapefruit League games this spring, going 2-for-9 with a double and an RBI.

“You want to nip it in the bud before it walks through camp,” Baker said. “I’ve seen it walk through camp. If it’s going to be in camp, you want it to be early in camp so they can start the season off fresh. So you trade workload versus getting well and you always lean towards getting well.”