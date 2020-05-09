Notes: Alvarez donates pizza, masks available

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and his wife, Monica, provided pizzas to more than 100 police precincts and firehouses in the Houston area on Friday. Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, wanted to give back to those on the front lines during the coronavirus

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and his wife, Monica, provided pizzas to more than 100 police precincts and firehouses in the Houston area on Friday.

Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, wanted to give back to those on the front lines during the coronavirus epidemic that has shut down sports for the last two months. Alvarez and his wife are hopeful the meals would raise spirits of firefighters and police officers.

“Monica and I are thankful for the men and women who are out there every single day, fighting this horrible pandemic,” said Alvarez, who has been training at his home in Tampa, Fla. “We just wanted to let them all know that we appreciate everything they are doing for the City of Houston.”

Alvarez, 22, was a unanimous selection for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2019. Called up June 9, he hit .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBIs and set a Major League rookie record with a 1.067 OPS in 87 games, winning AL Rookie of the Month in each of his first three months in the big leagues.

Astros masks available

The Astros have made available official face masks that can be worn while the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. For a $15 donation to the Astros Foundation, the masks will be shipped directly to the purchaser. Details are available at Astros.com/Together.

Each mask was handcrafted from upcycled Astros T-shirts and jerseys. Some masks may contain some element of Astros branding but may not contain full Astros logos and marks, if any. The Astros are expecting to make 9,000 masks available. Last week, the club announced it was selling Houston Together T-shirts, which would also benefit the Astros Foundation.

To make a donation to the Astros COVID-19 relief efforts directly to the Astros Foundation, please visit Astros.com/Foundation.