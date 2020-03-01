Yoshi faces Japan nemesis: 'I was very happy'

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has spent the entire spring learning new pitchers as he makes the transition from Japan to the Majors. On Sunday, the Rays' new slugger finally saw a familiar face. Kenta Maeda got the start for the Twins, setting up a matchup between the Twins’

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has spent the entire spring learning new pitchers as he makes the transition from Japan to the Majors. On Sunday, the Rays' new slugger finally saw a familiar face.

Kenta Maeda got the start for the Twins, setting up a matchup between the Twins’ right-hander and Tsutsugo. Though it was the first time they’ve matched up in the big leagues -- albeit in a Spring Training game -- the two played against each other in Japan.

“I was very happy,” Tsutsugo said through translator Louis Chao. “I enjoyed the moment.”

Tsutsugo, who spent 10 years in Japan, mostly with the Yokohama BayStars, had his struggles against Maeda, who played for the Hiroshima Carp in Japan. In the previous meetings, Tsutsugo was just 9-for-48 (.188) off Maeda, with two homers and two doubles. On Sunday, Tsutsugo went 0-for-2 with two flyouts against Maeda in the Rays’ 8-2 win over the Twins at Charlotte Sports Park.

Before the game, Maeda and Tsutsugo talked briefly outside the clubhouse. Maeda joked with Tsutsugo and told him that he would throw a changeup on the first pitch of the at-bat. Maeda, however, started the at-bat with a fastball over the plate for a called strike.

Yoshi meets Kenta.



こんにちは pic.twitter.com/1szLPcQjnk — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 1, 2020

“I was waiting for the changeup,” Tsutsugo said with a smile. “So I didn’t swing at the fastball.”

Aside from the results, Tsutsugo and Maeda both acknowledged the moment. Tsutsugo added that a moment like this will be a bit more meaningful during the regular season, but it still served as a cool experience.

Maeda and Tsutsugo planned to grab dinner, where they would talk about a variety of things. Maeda said that the biggest adjustments are the cultural differences, the schedule and the language barrier. Once Tsutsugo adjusts, Maeda believes the left-handed hitter could find success in the Major Leagues.

“We’re still early in spring, so he’s at the point of making adjustments,” Maeda said through a translator. “But from what I can see, he’s certainly a power hitter, and he has a lot of power in him.”

Ryan’s start

No Minor League pitcher in the Rays' organization had the kind of season Joe Ryan had in 2019. The right-hander posted a 9-4 record with a 1.96 ERA. Perhaps even more impressively, Ryan struck out 183 over 123 2/3 innings.

On Sunday, Ryan got his first start of the spring, and it got off to a good start. Ryan struck out Mitch Garver en route to a scoreless first inning. However, after recording two quick outs in the second, Ryan allowed a two-run home run to Royce Lewis, the top prospect in the Twins’ system per MLB Pipeline. Ryan showed his ability to fill the strike zone, throwing 25 strikes on 38 pitches.

“It’s pretty fun,” Ryan said. “They make it so easy here, no real pressure here. It’s just, 'Go out there and have fun and play baseball.'”

Grapefruit League notes

Mike Zunino and Joey Wendle recorded their first home runs of the spring. Zunino, who has made some noticeable changes to his swing, hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Wendle recorded two hits, including a two-run opposite-field home run in the second inning.

Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson continued to look sharp, tossing scoreless innings.

Up next

Charlie Morton will make his second start of the spring on Monday against the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. Morton threw 11 pitches, five for strikes, in his lone inning of work on Tuesday against Baltimore. Jalen Beeks and Anthony Banda are also scheduled to pitch for Tampa Bay. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.