Cozart DFA'd; RHP Jewell claimed from Angels

Cozart, who was traded to the Giants along with 2019 first-round Draft pick Will Wilson at the Winter Meetings, was cut to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jake Jewell , who was claimed off waivers from the Angels.

The Giants remain on the hook for Cozart’s $12.67 million salary, which they agreed to assume to land Wilson, a 21-year-old shortstop who is now ranked their No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Cozart, 34, hit only .124 over 97 at-bats with the Angels last year and underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in July. While president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi initially sounded optimistic that Cozart would be able to contribute to the Giants, Monday’s move likely indicates lingering concerns about his health and readiness heading into Spring Training.

Jewell, 26, logged a 6.99 ERA over 21 career relief appearances in two seasons in the Majors. A fifth-round Draft pick of the Angels in 2014, Jewell posted a 4.93 ERA over six Minor League seasons and could be among the contenders for a bullpen job this spring,

Minor League coaching news

José Alguacil, who served as Bruce Bochy’s first-base coach for the last three seasons, will remain in the organization and manage Double-A Richmond, a post he previously held in 2015. He will be joined by Steve Kline, who also returns to Richmond after two seasons with Triple-A Sacramento. Doug Clark will serve as Richmond’s new hitting coach.

Dave Brundage, who led Triple-A Sacramento to the Pacific Coast League crown and Triple-A National Championship last season, will be back to manage the River Cats, along with hitting coach Damon Minor and fundamentals coach Jolbert Cabrera. Glenn Dishman will swap roles with Kline and serve as the new pitching coach.

Class A Advanced San Jose also unveiled its new coaching staff Monday, announcing that former Giants outfielder Pat Burrell will be joining the club as hitting coach. Burrell, a graduate of nearby Bellarmine College Preparatory, spent the final two seasons of his 12-year Major League career with the Giants and played a significant role in the 2010 World Series championship team.

San Jose will be managed by fellow newcomer Dennis Pelfrey, who spent the previous five seasons managing in the independent Frontier League. Pitching coach Matt Yourkin, fundamentals coach Gary Davenport and bullpen coach Ray Ortega round out the rest of the coaching staff.