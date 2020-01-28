Here's 18-year-old Greinke reading his HS news

Growing up involves a lot of trial and error. We try on different personalities, styles and even jobs trying to find the one that fits. Some of us thought we'd be film directors, makeup artists, international space spies, only to discover that those careers didn't really suit us. So, you

So, you can't fault Astros pitcher Zack Greinke for giving being a news anchor a shot. At Apopka High School in 2002, all the seniors were given a chance to read an announcement for the school's news network. That meant it was Greinke's time to shine by calling out the upcoming cheerleader meeting:

Walter Cronkite he's not. However, Cronkite also never won a Cy Young Award so ...