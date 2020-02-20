Thompson's fast rise lands him in 1st MLB camp

JUPITER, Fla. -- A year ago, Zack Thompson was getting ready for non-conference play after morning classes on the University of Kentucky campus. On Thursday morning at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, he found himself facing Cardinals legend Yadier Molina during live batting practice. "It's definitely more fun to

JUPITER, Fla. -- A year ago, Zack Thompson was getting ready for non-conference play after morning classes on the University of Kentucky campus. On Thursday morning at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, he found himself facing Cardinals legend Yadier Molina during live batting practice.

"It's definitely more fun to get up and go to work now than it was then," Thompson said. "It's been a fun change over the course of a year."

Thompson, the Cardinals' first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft and sixth-ranked prospect, is in his first big league camp.

The 22-year-old southpaw has returned to the place where his professional baseball career began last summer. After signing, he appeared in two games for the GCL Cardinals before crossing the street for 11 outings at Class A Advanced Palm Beach. In fact, he is using the same locker now as he did then.

If the progression seems rather quick, it's because the organization drafted Thompson with the belief that he would be a fast-rising prospect. Randy Flores, the Cardinals' assistant general manager and director of scouting, said St. Louis saw someone "whose momentum was trending upwards."

According to MLB Pipeline's scouting report, Thompson's fastball (sits in the low 90s and tops out at 96 mph with some run and angle) and low-80s slider are plus pitches at their best. His slider and curveball (more depth than power) generate good spin rates, and he mixes in a decent changeup.

"On any day, certain pitches will look above average. [We thought] he had a great starting spot," Flores said. "He had an innate ability to spin the ball. There were glimpses of seeing him command his fastball with good velocity from the left side that just bodes well for professional success. Now it's about him putting the work in, refining, giving him confidence. What a great chance to be exposed to big league camp so quickly."

Unlike the beginning of his professional career, Thompson will be getting the chance to see how his stuff fares against the best.

During Thursday's live BP of about 30 pitches, Thompson matched up against Molina, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt, who have combined for 4,385 games in the big leagues.

"He has pretty good stuff," said Molina, who faced Thompson twice. "His fastball moves a lot. He's got a good curveball, good changeup. Overall, he can move the ball around, and he's a good pitcher.

"What I see is he likes to learn, especially when you have a group of guys here that want to learn. This guy is absorbing everything and catching everything. He wants to be better and better, and that's why this kid is trying to get better, and today he was pitching the ball good."

It's a conscious effort by Thompson to soak in the experience -- from asking questions to sitting with players at lunch to shadowing veterans in the weight room. He hopes to take one or two things from each person in order to help his game.

Then there are the moments in between. Earlier this week, Thompson retweeted video of him posing for a Topps baseball card and seeing one childhood dream come true. The biggest would be making The Show.

"They haven't specifically come out and said anything about it," Thompson said about a timeline. "It all comes down to me handling my business. If I can continue to get outs, then as far as I know, I can continue to move. But if I don't handle my business, it won't matter.

"Continue to compete, make every start or appearance out of the 'pen wherever it might be and stay healthy. Grow as a player. Just keep moving towards that goal of breaking with the club at some point."