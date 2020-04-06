2020 Houston Open moved to Nov. 2-8

HOUSTON -- The 2020 Houston Open has been moved to November 2-8, Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe announced today. The decision to move the Houston Open was made to support and accommodate the rescheduling of the 2020 Masters, which will now be Nov. 9-15. “Augusta National and the PGA

HOUSTON -- The 2020 Houston Open has been moved to November 2-8, Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe announced today. The decision to move the Houston Open was made to support and accommodate the rescheduling of the 2020 Masters, which will now be Nov. 9-15.

“Augusta National and the PGA TOUR requested that we move our dates so that the Masters can be played at the most optimal time in the fall for that event, and we were happy to accommodate,” Kibbe said. “This is a win-win for both tournaments. The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior. We anticipate having one of the strongest fields that the Houston Open has ever seen, making the inaugural year at Memorial Park a truly memorable experience for fans.

“That being said, we emphasize that this is all incumbent upon the direction of the CDC and local health officials. We understand that our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of all.”

In 2019, the Astros Golf Foundation took over control of the Houston Open, hosting the tournament for the first time at the Golf Club of Houston in October. In 2020, the tournament will be moved to its permanent home, Memorial Park Golf Course. After taking control of the Houston Open, the Astros Golf Foundation spearheaded a $33.0 million renovation of Memorial Park Golf Course designed by Tom Doak, construction of a short course for First Tee participants, and a First Tee and STEM educational center for kids.

“We’re extremely pleased with renovations to the Memorial Park Golf Course,” Kibbe said. “It is a top-level course that the players and fans will enjoy. It will be an outstanding venue for the Houston Open.”

In addition to improvements and enhancements to the golf course, the clubhouse is being painted and the construction of the First Tee and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) educational center for youth is scheduled to be completed this fall.

For information updates on the 2020 Houston Open, please visit @houopengolf on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or www.houstonopengolf.com.