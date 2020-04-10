30 Major Leaguers to compete in first-ever MLB The Show Players League in support of Boys & Girls Clubs

NEW YORK/SAN MATEO – Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive MLB The Show league solely featuring Major League players. Thirty players have agreed to represent their

NEW YORK/SAN MATEO – Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive MLB The Show league solely featuring Major League players. Thirty players have agreed to represent their Major League Clubs and play each other in this inaugural online event to engage fans around the world and raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

The 30-player league includes 11 former All-Stars, five World Series Champions and eight players age 25 or younger. Each participant plays in a round-robin format (i.e., playing every team one time) throughout the month of April for a total of 29 regular season, three-inning games. Following this regular season, the top eight teams will advance to the Postseason, which will largely mirror the MLB Postseason format and culminate in a World Series.

The MLB The Show Players League begins on April 10 when Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays play Amir Garrett and the Cincinnati Reds at 9 p.m. ET on https://www.twitch.tv/classiclyfamous. Fans can watch streams of games on a variety of digital platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. Follow @MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS, @MLBTheShow and the players’ Twitter accounts for times and stream information.

MLB The Show Players League Participants

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies: David Dahl

Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips

Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux

Miami Marlins: Ryne Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins: Trevor May

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics: Jesús Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter

Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell

Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto

Major League Baseball, the MLBPA and SIE will donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team’s community. The stakes for the competition are enhanced with the championship player earning an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club in his community.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to partner with Major League Baseball, the Players and Sony on this great program. Their contributions will help support our efforts in communities around the country to provide critical meals, support for first responders’ children and virtual learning to kids, families and communities,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have navigated times of tragedy and crisis to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, amid the current crisis, we are committed more than ever to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need.”

Boys & Girls Clubs (in both America and Canada) is providing important services to help their communities navigate this new and challenging climate. Boys & Girls Clubs are facilitating provision of meals, lending support to families of first responders and medical workers, offering mental health services, and providing virtual programs for their members.

MLB Network host and avid gamer Robert Flores will provide commentary, recaps, analysis and conduct player interviews throughout the course of the season, including before, during and after games, via MLB, MLB Network and PlayStation’s social media platforms.

Fans can engage with the players in a variety of viewing experiences on the Official MLB YouTube page, Sony San Diego’s Twitch page or any of the individual players’ feeds.

MLB The Show is officially licensed by MLB and the MLBPA. Follow MLB The Show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest information and updates.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS AND MLB

Now in its 24th year as the official charity of MLB, Boys & Girls Clubs of America youth from around the country continue to play active roles in our jewel events, MLB All-Star and the World Series, in a variety of different ways. Through 2020, MLB has committed $2 million to renovating parts of one Boys & Girls Club in each MLB Club market, primarily focusing on teen center and playing fields connected to the Clubs. Boys & Girls Clubs have reached 4.7 million youth, including sites on US military bases, public housing and on Native American lands. Boys & Girls Clubs have executed PLAY BALL events, including with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the “PLAY BALL Summer” effort throughout the year, and have played central charity roles during MLB All-Star Week and the World Series since 1997.