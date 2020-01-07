Angels agree to terms with Catcher Jason Castro

The Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with nine-year Major League veteran Jason Castro. In a corresponding move, LHP Adalberto Mejía has been designated for assignment. Today's announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler. Castro, 32, saw action across 79 games with the Twins in 2019,

Castro, 32, saw action across 79 games with the Twins in 2019, batting .232 (55/237) with 13 home runs and 30 RBI. The Twins Opening Day backstop's 13 homers as a catcher were tied for ninth in the American League and were his highest total in a single campaign since 2014 (14 HR). Defensively in 2019, Castro was tied for the Major League lead with a .999 fielding percentage, committing just one error in over 600 innings caught and ranked seventh in the Junior Circuit (min. 500 innings) in pitch framing.

The 10th overall selection in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft out of Stanford University, Castro has played in parts of nine Major League seasons with the Astros (2010, 2012-16) and Twins (2017-19). In 825 career big league games he has amassed a .231 (619/2,674) average with 148 doubles, 86 home runs and 292 RBI. Additionally, since 2012, Castro has posted 12.3 bWAR, which ranks 10th by a big league catcher (min. 2500 PA) while his 140 doubles as a catcher rank seventh in that span.