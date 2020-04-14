Astros Foundation, Crane Worldwide partner to transport medical supplies to Puerto Rico

HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros Foundation has once again partnered with Crane Worldwide Logistics -- this time to transport important disaster relief and medical supplies to Puerto Rico to assist with the COVID-19 crisis. Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane is working with Astros players Carlos Correa and Martin Maldonado

Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane is working with Astros players Carlos Correa and Martin Maldonado plus other MLB players from Puerto Rico in this endeavor. The Astros Foundation and Crane Worldwide will cover 100% of the freight and transportation costs as well as coordinating the logistics to get much-needed medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

Three ocean containers and three truckloads of supplies have already arrived in Puerto Rico, with a fourth container scheduled to ship next week. The coordination and distribution of the supplies are being managed by NACC Disaster Services.

“Puerto Rico has always been an important market for Major League Baseball and the Latin players across the league. Carlos reached out to me for assistance in getting critical medical supplies to Puerto Rico on behalf of a number of players across the league,” Crane said. “We are more than happy to utilize our resources to help. I’m extremely proud of Carlos, Martin and so many of our players for the way they have stepped up to help those in need during this pandemic. Our players continue to step up to serve our communities during this time.”

“The Correa Family Foundation and I created an initiative to address the most pressing needs in Puerto Rico to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Correa said. “We joined forces with several Puerto Rican players and artists to achieve a monumental donation of $3,000,000 in medical equipment.

“We didn’t have the means to transport it in a timely fashion, so we asked Jim Crane for help as he has always been willing to support all of our past humanitarian efforts, not only in Houston, but also in other countries. Jim and the Astros Foundation immediately responded by donating the air and sea transport for all of the 100,000 pounds of medical supplies. This would not have been possible without his help. I’m proud to play for the best owner in the game.”

Prior to today’s announcement, the Astros Foundation and Crane Worldwide also partnered in an effort to assist the Houston hospitals within the Texas Medical Center. That partnership has resulted in the purchase and delivery of millions of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment.