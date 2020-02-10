Press release: Dodgers acquire RHP Brusdar Graterol from Minnesota

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol, minor league outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 First Year Player draft from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda, minor league catcher Jaír Camargo and cash considerations. Graterol, 21, joins

Graterol, 21, joins the Dodgers after spending five years in the Twins’ organization. The right-hander went a combined 19-6 with a 2.48 ERA (59 ER/214.0 IP) in 51 minor league games (41 starts) for the Twins. The Venezuelan born pitcher made his Major League debut on September 1, 2019 after having his contract selected by the Twins on the same day. He went on to make 10 relief appearances for Minnesota, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.66 ERA (5 ER/9.2 IP) with 10 strikeouts against two walks. He enters the season ranked as the 83rd-best prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB.com and was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins on August 29, 2014 as a non-drafted international free agent.

Raley, 25, joins the Dodger organization after spending the last season and a half in the Twins minor league system. The outfielder began his professional career with the Dodgers’ organization after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Lake Erie College. He was a part of the July 31, 2018 trade that brought Brian Dozier to the Dodgers. Last season, he hit .302 (38-for-126) with seven homers and 21 RBI in 33 games for Triple-A Rochester. In parts of four seasons with the Twins and Dodgers, he has slashed .288/.361/.472 with 46 homers and 178 RBI. His contract was selected on November 20, 2019.

Maeda, 31, finished his fourth campaign with the Dodgers, going 10-8 record and a 4.04 ERA (69 ER/153.2 IP), limiting opponents to a .202 average while posting a 1.07 WHIP. The right-hander went a combined 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA (253 ER/589.0 IP) and 641 strikeouts against 178 walks in 137 games (103 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally acquired as a free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers on January 7, 2016.

Camargo, 20, played in 79 games for Single-A Great Lakes last year, batting .236 (67-for-284) with four homers and 41 RBI. He finished his fourth season in Dodgers organization after signing as an international free agent on July 10, 2015. In four seasons in the minor league system, he combined to slash .250/.300/.371 with 11 homers and 95 RBI.