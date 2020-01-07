Dodgers sign RHP Jimmy Nelson

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract. Nelson, 30, joins the Dodgers after spending the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. In six years with the Brewers, he went a combined 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA (297

Nelson, 30, joins the Dodgers after spending the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. In six years with the Brewers, he went a combined 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA (297 ER/633.1 IP) and 578 strikeouts against 240 walks. He posted his best season in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA (68 ER/175.1 IP) and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts. He finished second on the team in wins while ranking eighth in the National League in strikeouts, ninth in ERA and 13th in WHIP (1.25). He finished the season on the injured list with rotator cuff strain that he suffered on September 8 and missed the entire 2018 season with partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Last season, he appeared in 10 games (three starts) for Milwaukee, going 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA (17 ER/22.0 IP) and 26 strikeouts. He was non-tendered by the Brewers on December 2.

The Florida native began his career with Milwaukee after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Alabama. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, he went 14-9 with a 4.62 ERA in 58 games. In 2014, he was awarded with the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year award, going 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA (23 ER/111.0 IP) and 114 strikeouts in 17 games for the Nashville Sounds.