Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Michael Nolan Memorial Fund host golf tournament in Yonkers, N.Y.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Michael Nolan Memorial Fund will host acelebrity golf tournament featuring All-Stars, World Series champions and other baseball alumni. The golf tournament will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 with proceeds benefitting the Michael Nolan Memorial Fund, a

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Michael Nolan Memorial Fund will host acelebrity golf tournament featuring All-Stars, World Series champions and other baseball alumni. The golf tournament will take place on *Friday, September 27, 2019 *with proceeds benefitting the Michael Nolan Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides eight student-athletes from Yonkers Public Schools with a college scholarship. The fund is in honor of Oakland Athletics prospect Michael Nolan, who died in 2015.

Alumni players attending* the event include Baltimore Orioles World Series champion and All-Star outfielder Al Bumbry *and “Amazin’ Met” *Art Shamsky, as well as Rob Bell, Fred Cambria, Ron Diorio, Cole Kimball *and *Frank Rodriguez. These eight players combine for 40 seasons and 2,539 games in Major League Baseball.

The golf event will take place at the Dunwoodie Golf Course, located at 1 Wasylenko Lane, Yonkers, NY 10701 with registration starting at 11:00 a.m. *followed by a shotgun start at *1:00 p.m. There will be a dinner and open bar following the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information regarding this event, please contact James Nolan, at [email protected] or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Celebrity attendees subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.