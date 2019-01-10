Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Apopka, Fla.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on Saturday, January 12th, 2019. In conjunction with All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner Felipe Lopez, the free

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on *Saturday, January 12th, 2019. In conjunction with All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner Felipe Lopez, the free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons for approximately 200 local youth.

Players attending* include 2008 Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champion Pedro Feliz *and All-Star *Omar Infante, *as well as *Butch Benton, Brandon Hicks *and *Mike Walker.These five players combine for 39 seasons, 2,553 hits and 3,074 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinic will take place at** New Destiny Christian Center, running from **9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 505 McCormick Road, Apopka, FL 32703. Alumni players will train at stations including pitching, catching, baserunning and life skills. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,300, of which approximately 6,000 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 18,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.