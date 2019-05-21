Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Hoover, Ala.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on Friday, May 24th, 2019. In conjunction with the Southeastern Conference and ESPN-SEC Network, the free clinic features

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on *Friday, May 24th, 2019. In conjunction with the Southeastern Conference and ESPN-SEC Network, the free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Players attending* include seven-year MLB veteran pitcher Steve Woodard, as well as Craig Brazell, Donovan Hand, Bill Latham, Randy McGilberry, Brandon Medders *and *Lou Thornton.These players combine for 26 seasons and 563 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

100 Ben Champion Drive, Hoover, AL 35244

Time: Clinic check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. with instruction running from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.