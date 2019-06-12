Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Miami

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. In conjunction with Miami Marlins RBI, the free clinic features former Major League

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on *Saturday, June 15th, 2019. In conjunction with Miami Marlins RBI, the free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Players attending* include 1997 Florida Marlins World Series champion teammates Antonio Alfonseca *and *Alex Arias, as well as Alex Gonzalez *and *Rusty Meacham. Right-handed pitcher Alfonseca spent 11 seasons in the majors, five of which with the Marlins, and was recognized as the 2000 National League Rolaids Relief Award Winner. Arias also spent 11 years in the majors and five with the Marlins, and is best known for his pinch-hitting batting average of .320, tying Tommy Davis for the highest of any pinch hitter with at least 150 at-bats. Gonzalez was an All-Star shortstop who won a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003. Meacham spent eight years in the majors with five different teams, and is best known for his September 1992 with the Royals, where he posted an impressive ERA of 1.98. These four players combine for 46 seasons, 1,890 hits and 3,194 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

*Marlins Stadium, *home of the Miami Marlins

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125

Time: Clinic check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. with instruction running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.