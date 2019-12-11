Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic and coaches clinic series to Panama

Free youth baseball clinics to feature Roberto Alomar, Carlos Baerga and Carlos Lee Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local Panamanian youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth coaches clinic series on Friday, December

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local Panamanian youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth coaches clinic series on *Friday, December 13th, 2019 *and Legends for Youth baseball clinic series from *Saturday, December 14th, 2019 *to *Monday, December 16th, 2019. The Legends for Youth clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach children baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance. The coaches clinic will feature MLB veterans who will instruct local coaches, parents, volunteers and students on proper fundamentals, drills and techniques of coaching and running a practice.

Players attending* include Hall of Fame second baseman, 1992 ALCS MVP, 1998 All-Star Game MVP and two-time Toronto Blue Jays World Series champion Roberto Alomar, *three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner *Carlos Baerga, and three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Carlos Lee.These three players combine for 45 seasons, 6,580 hits, 702 home runs and 6,108 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

MVP Sport City

Avenida Domingo Díaz, Panamá, Panama

December 13: Coaches clinic check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. with instruction running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

December 14-16: Clinic check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. with instruction running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.