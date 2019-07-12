Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Hawaii

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Hawaiian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In partnership with Chevy Youth Baseball, the free clinics will feature National League All-Star and two-time Gold Glove

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Hawaiian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In partnership with Chevy Youth Baseball, the free clinics will feature National League All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Fernando Vina and Hawaii natives Kila Ka’aihue, Onan Masaoka *and *Tyler Yates, *as well as *Rene Gonzales, Ron Robinson *and *Zak Shinall.* These seven players combine for 46 seasons, 1,678 hits and 2,533 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinics and autograph sessions will occur from Monday, July 15th *through *Thursday, July 18th, as listed below.

The clinics will take place across the islands at various venues. Each of the four clinics will run from 10:00 a.m. *to *12:00 p.m. **Hawaii Standard Time. Clinicians will train at stations including pitching, catching, base running and life skills for local youth ages 6 – 16.** The clinics will conclude with an autograph session for children in attendance.

Full Clinic Schedule:

Monday, July 15: Legends for Youth Clinic in Mililani, Hawaii held at Mililani High School Baseball Field .

. Tuesday, July 16: Legends for Youth Clinic in Hilo, Hawaii held at Wong Stadium .

. Wednesday, July 17: Legends for Youth Clinic in Līhu‘e, Hawaii held at Līhu‘e County Park.

Thursday, July 18: Legends for Youth Clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii held at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding these events, please contact Katherine Sartain, Special Events Manager, at [email protected] or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Hawaiian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In partnership with Chevy Youth Baseball, the free clinics will feature National League All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Fernando Vina and Hawaii natives Kila Ka’aihue, Onan Masaoka *and *Tyler Yates, *as well as *Rene Gonzales, Ron Robinson *and *Zak Shinall.* These seven players combine for 46 seasons, 1,678 hits and 2,533 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinics and autograph sessions will occur from Monday, July 15th *through *Thursday, July 18th, as listed below.

The clinics will take place across the islands at various venues. Each of the four clinics will run from 10:00 a.m. *to *12:00 p.m. **Hawaii Standard Time. Clinicians will train at stations including pitching, catching, base running and life skills for local youth ages 6 – 16.** The clinics will conclude with an autograph session for children in attendance.

Full Clinic Schedule:

Monday, July 15: Legends for Youth Clinic in Mililani, Hawaii held at Mililani High School Baseball Field .

. Tuesday, July 16: Legends for Youth Clinic in Hilo, Hawaii held at Wong Stadium .

. Wednesday, July 17: Legends for Youth Clinic in Līhu‘e, Hawaii held at Līhu‘e County Park.

Thursday, July 18: Legends for Youth Clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii held at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding these events, please contact Katherine Sartain, Special Events Manager, at [email protected] or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.