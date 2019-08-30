Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth Baseball clinic series to Dominican Republic

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinics on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 and* Wednesday, September 4th, 2019*. The free clinic features former Major League Baseball players

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinics on *Monday, September 2nd, 2019 **and Wednesday, September 4th, 2019**. The free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Players attending* the September 2ndclinic include nine-year MLB veteran pitcher Yorkis Pérez, Francisco Cabrera **and Román Colón. Players attending* the September 4th clinic include *Román Colón, José Paniagua *and **Pedro Viola.These five players combine for 31 seasons and 942 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinic on September 2nd will take place at** Playa Grande de Andres, running from **9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The clinic on September 4th will take place at Area Verde de Los Corales del Sur, running from 9:00 a.m. **to 11:00 a.m., located in **Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Alumni players will train at stations including pitching, catching, base running and life skills.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding these clinics, please contact Jordan Rodriguez, Latin American Relations Manager, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 127 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.