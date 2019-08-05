Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Swing with the Legends Golf Classic to Belgrade Lakes, Maine

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will host a Swing with the Legends celebrity golf tournament featuring former Red Sox, All-Stars, World Series champions and other baseball alumni. The golf tournament will take place on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 with proceeds benefitting the Alfond Youth

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will host a _Swing with the Legends _celebrity golf tournament featuring former Red Sox, All-Stars, World Series champions and other baseball alumni. The golf tournament will take place on *Thursday, August 8th, 2019 *with proceeds benefitting the Alfond Youth Center Foundation.

Alumni players attending* the event include four-time World Series champion Mike Timlin, as well as Bruce Berenyi, Kevin Buckley, Tom Burgmeier, Bill “Soup” Campbell, Steve Crawford, Pete Ladd, Jerry Martin, Stump Merrill *and *Rick Miller. These 10 players combine for 84 seasons and 1,482 games in Major League Baseball.

The golf event will take place at the Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, located at 46 Clubhouse Drive, Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918 with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. *followed by a shotgun start at *1:00 p.m. There will be an awards reception following the tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at [email protected], (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Celebrity attendees subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.