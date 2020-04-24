Miami Marlins to host weekly drive-thru food distribution at Marlins Park, beginning on Wednesday, April 29

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation continue their active roles in providing support to the South Florida community through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. Beginning on Wednesday, April 29, Marlins Park will host a weekly drive-thru only food distribution in partnership with Farm Share. The weekly

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation continue their active roles in providing support to the South Florida community through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. Beginning on Wednesday, April 29, Marlins Park will host a weekly drive-thru only food distribution in partnership with Farm Share.

The weekly food distributions will take place every Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., through the month of May on the east side of the ballpark at the Humana Lot (1390 NW 6th ST, Miami, FL, 33125) of Marlins Park. Approximately 500 families will receive fresh meals and/or non-perishable items. Recipients must enter the lot by heading east on NW 7th Street and then south on NW 14th Avenue.

In addition, the Miami Marlins Foundation is partnering with Performance Kitchen, a forward-thinking brand dedicated to changing lives through nutritious food, to provide support to families in need from Allapattah, Liberty City, Little Havana and Overtown. Through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, 1,700 meal coupons will be distributed to local children, seniors, and impacted working families that will be redeemable at local retailers where Performance Kitchen is sold.

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community over the past month, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. Through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, the Miami Marlins Foundation made a Marlins Impact last week by hosting a food distribution in Liberty City for local families in partnership with Farm Share and Ark of the City, and surprising senior citizens by covering the costs of groceries at select Sedano’s Supermarkets in Little Havana and Hialeah.

The Marlins have also worked with partner UHealth to cover the cost of meals for approximately 1,500 medical staff workers in the University of Miami Healthcare System, in appreciation for their hard work, and partnered with #WRECares of World Red Eye, to create masks for local healthcare professionals and frontline personnel by providing clothing, including uniform jerseys and pants.