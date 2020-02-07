Below are the media access details for the second annual “MLB4” collegiate baseball tournament, which will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., the shared award-winning Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, from Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16. The

Below are the media access details for the second annual “MLB4” collegiate baseball tournament, which will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., the shared award-winning Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, from Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16. The MLB4 tournament is a collegiate baseball showcase event featuring some of the best programs in the nation, including the defending College World Series Champions Vanderbilt University Commodores (Vanderbilt), the University of Michigan Wolverines (Michigan), the University of Connecticut Huskies (UConn), and California Polytechnic State University Mustangs (Cal Poly).

MLB Network & MLB.com will air the College World Series championship rematch between Vanderbilt and Michigan on Friday, Feb. 14, LIVE at 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET. The game will be called with play-by-play from Stephen Nelson and analysis from MLB Network Studio Analyst & former Colorado Rockies General Manager (1999-2014) Dan O’Dowd and Senior Reporter for MLB Pipeline Jim Callis. Major League Baseball is celebrating College Baseball’s traditional opening weekend with MLB4 and also the “Andre Dawson Classic,” the annual HBCU-focused tournament at the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Media interested in covering MLB4 should email Yolayna.alvarez@mlb.com to request credentials for access to Salt River Fields. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 11.

PRACTICE DAY – Thursday, Feb. 13

Media is invited to cover official pre-tournament practices at Salt River Fields main stadium & team back fields.

Below is the practice schedule (all times MT):

Practice schedule Teams Practice time Michigan 2:30-3:30 p.m. (main stadium) & 3:40-4:40 p.m. (Rockies Field #2) UConn 2:50-3:50 p.m. (D-backs Field #2) & 4-5 p.m. (main stadium) Vanderbilt 4:20-5:20 p.m. (D-backs Field #2) & 5:30-6:30 p.m. (main stadium) Cal Poly 5:50-6:50 p.m. (Rockies Field #2) & 7-8 p.m. (main stadium)

TOURNAMENT PLAY – Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16

Below is the game schedule (all times MT):

Tournament play Date Time Teams Feb. 14 1 p.m. Cal Poly vs. UConn Feb. 14 5 p.m. *Michigan vs. Vanderbilt* Feb. 15 1 p.m. Michigan vs. Cal Poly Feb. 15 5 p.m. Vanderbilt vs. UConn Feb. 16 10 a.m. UConn vs. Michigan Feb. 16 2 p.m. Vanderbilt vs. Cal Poly

* Will air LIVE on MLB Network*

ALL GAMES will stream LIVE on MLB.com

WHERE: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

CONNECTION TO MLB & USA BASEBALL DIVERSITY-FOCUSED PROGRAMMING

In July, head baseball coaches Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt) and Erik Bakich (Michigan) attended the Hank Aaron Invitational at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex to speak to the kids and see the talented players at the event. The Hank Aaron Invitational is a special development experience, led by MLB, the MLBPA and USA Baseball, that represents the pinnacle of all diversity-focused development initiatives led, in part, by MLB (including the DREAM Series and Breakthrough Series) for high school age baseball players in the United States. More than 250 amateur players of diverse backgrounds, all of whom are expected to be part of the graduating High School Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, participated in an environment similar to a Major League “Spring Training” program geared toward providing elite training and instruction opportunities from former Major League players and coaches. Several players in MLB4 are alumni of several of these development programs:

Vanderbilt

#42 – UTL – Justyn-Henry Malloy (Hank Aaron Invitational)

#80 – RHP – Kumar Rocker (DREAM Series)

Michigan

#16 – C – Jordon Rogers (Breakthrough Series)

NOTABLE BASEBALL ALUMNI TO REACH MAJOR LEAGUES

Vanderbilt

David Price – 2012 A.L. Cy Young Award Winner; Five-Time MLB All-Star

Walker Buehler – Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher; 2019 MLB All-Star

Sonny Gray – Cincinnati Reds Pitcher; Two-time MLB All-Star

Dansby Swanson – Atlanta Braves Shortstop

Carson Fulmer – Chicago White Sox Pitcher

Mike Minor – Texas Rangers Pitcher

Tony Kemp – Oakland Athletics Second Baseman & Outfielder

Ryan Flaherty – Advanced Scout & Development Coach, San Diego Padres; Former Major League Infielder (2012-2019; Braves/Orioles/Indians)

Pedro Alvarez – 2013 MLB All-Star

Mike Baxter – Former Major League Outfielder (2010-2015; Padres/Mets/Dodgers/Cubs); Hitting Coach, Vanderbilt

Joey Cora – Former Major League Infielder (1987, 1989-1998; Padres/White Sox/Mariners/Indians); 1997 MLB All-Star

Scott Sanderson – Former Major League Pitcher (1978-1996; Expos/Cubs/A’s/Yankees/Angels/Giants/White Sox); 1991 MLB All-Star

Rip Sewell – Former Major League Pitcher (1932, 1938-1949; Tigers/Pirates); Four-Time MLB All-Star

Michigan

Rich Hill – Minnesota Twins Pitcher

James Bourque –Washington Nationals Pitcher

Barry Larkin – Baseball Hall of Famer; former Major League Shortstop (1986-2004; Reds); 1995 N.L. MVP; 12-Time MLB All-Star

George Sisler – Baseball Hall of Famer; 1922 A.L. MVP

Moses Fleetwood Walker – First African-American to play in the American Association for the Toledo Blue Stockings (1884)

Branch Rickey – Baseball Hall of Fame Executive; Former Coach of Michigan (1910-1913)

Mike Matheny – Manager of the Kansas City Royals; Former Major League Catcher (1994-2006; Brewers/Blue Jays/Cardinals/Giants)

Bill Freehan – Former Major League Catcher & First Baseman (1961-1976; Tigers); 11-Time MLB All-Star

Chris Sabo – Former Major League Third Baseman (1988-1996; Reds/Orioles/White Sox/Cardinals); Three-Time MLB All-Star

Steve Howe – Former Major League Pitcher (1980-1983, 1985, 1987, 1991-1996; Dodgers/Twins/Rangers/Yankees); 1980 N.L. Rookie of the Year; 1982 MLB All-Star

Ted Sizemore – Former Major League Infielder (1969-1980, Dodgers/Cardinals/Phillies/Cubs/Red Sox); 1969 N.L. Rookie of the Year

Jim Abbott – Former Major League Pitcher (1989-1996, 1998-1999; Angels/Yankees/White Sox/Brewers); Olympic Gold Medalist

J.J. Putz – Former Major League Pitcher (2003-2014; Mariners/Mets/White Sox/Diamondbacks); 2007 MLB All-Star

UConn

George Springer – Houston Astros Outfielder; Three-Time MLB All-Star

Nick Ahmed – Arizona Diamondbacks Shortstop

Scott Oberg – Colorado Rockies Pitcher

Matt Barnes – Boston Red Sox Pitcher

Anthony Kay – Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher

Pete Walker – Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Coach; Former Major League Pitcher (1995-2006; Mets/Padres/Rockies/Blue Jays)

Charles Nagy – Former Major League Pitcher (1990-2003; Indians, Padres); Three-Time MLB All-Star

Roberto Hernandez – Former Major League Pitcher (1991-2007; White Sox/Giants/Rays/Royals/A’s/Phillies/Mets/Pirates/Indians/Dodgers); Two-Time MLB All-Star

Walt Dropo – Former Major League First Baseman (1949-1961; Red Sox/Tigers/White Sox/Reds/Orioles); 1950 A.L. Rookie of the Year & MLB All-Star

Mike Olt – Former Major League Infielder (2012, 2014-2015; Rangers/Cubs/White Sox)

John Andreoli – Boston Red Sox Minor League Outfielder

Cal Poly

Mitch Haniger – Seattle Mariners Right Fielder; 2018 MLB All-Star

Bud Norris – Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher

Ozzie Smith – Baseball Hall of Famer; Former Major League Shortstop (1978-1996; Padres/Cardinals); 15-Time MLB All-Star

Mike Krukow – Former Major League Pitcher (1976-1989; Cubs/Phillies/Giants); 1986 MLB All-Star

Kevin Correia – Former Major League Pitcher (2003-2015; Giants/Padres/Pirates/Twins/Dodgers/Phillies); 2011 MLB All-Star

Thornton Lee – Former Major League Pitcher (1933-1948; Indians/White Sox/Giants); 1941 MLB All-Star

Casey Fien – Former Major League Pitcher (2009-2010, 2012-2017; Tigers/Twins/Dodgers/Mariners/Phillies)

Garrett Olson – Former Major League Pitcher (2007-2012; Orioles/Mariners/Pirates/Mets)

John Orton – Former Major League Catcher (1989-1993; Angels)

Logan Schafer – Former Major League Outfielder (2011-2016; Brewers/Twins)