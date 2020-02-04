2020 Cardinals single-game tickets on sale Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 4, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale this Friday, February 7, at 10 AM CT.
Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more games can take part in a special online only multi-game ticket sale beginning tomorrow, February 5, at 10 AM CT.
The multi-game and single-game on-sales will be available at cardinals.com. In addition, tickets for Friday’s single-game on-sale will be available via phone at 314.345.9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.
The Cardinals’ 2020 home schedule features two four-game weekend series versus the Chicago Cubs (July 23-26 & September 10-13), the first visit to Busch Stadium since 2014 by the defending AL East Champion New York Yankees (July 17-19), and a NLCS rematch against the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals (June 29-July 2). Featured holiday matchups include games against the New York Mets on Mother’s Day (May 10), Cincinnati Reds on Father’s Day (June 21), and Milwaukee Brewers on Independence Day (Saturday, July 4). In addition to the Yankees, Busch Stadium will host interleague games with AL East teams including the Baltimore Orioles (April 2, 4-5) and Toronto Blue Jays (June 1-2). The Redbirds will also host their AL rival, Kansas City Royals, for a two-game set on September 15-16.
This year’s schedule also features over 50 promotional dates for fans of all ages, highlighted by seven bobblehead giveaways and seven replica jersey promotions. Additional top promos include an Adult Puffy Vest (April 24), a Cardinals Crossbody Purse (May 10), a “YADI” Tumbler (May 29), a Cardinals Belt (June 21), an Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive, (August 9), and a Cardinals Hockey Sweater (August 14).
The Cardinals will continue to utilize dynamic pricing in 2020 to more accurately price tickets for individual games and provide fans more price options. In 2019, 88% of games featured tickets available for $10 or less and 52% of games featured tickets at $5 or below.
Throughout the season, the team will offer great fan-friendly values, including the "Dynamic Deal of the Week" and a host of other offers highlighting outstanding ticket savings for fans at cardinals.com/fanvalues. A full list of fan-friendly values for the 2020 season follows:
2020 Fan-Friendly Values
- Budweiser Ballpark Pass: The Budweiser Ballpark Pass delivers a mobile standing room ticket for every home game (except Opening Day) for just $29.99 per month. Budweiser Ballpark Pass sales will begin in March.
- KMOX 1120 First Pitch Tickets: At 9 AM CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room.
- Nathan’s Famous Family Sundays: On most Sundays, fans who purchase select Pavilion or Terrace level tickets will receive a free Nathan’s jumbo hot dog and Coca-Cola.
- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays: Two hours prior to each Sunday game, fans can enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in Ford Plaza.
- AAA Discounts Rewards: AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday games.
- Fill Up at Phillips 66: Beginning April 1st, fill up with eight gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2020 games.
- Ticket Packs: Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, featuring discounted tickets to 2020’s best promotional giveaways and high demand games.
- Group Value Nights: Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices.
- Cards Cash: Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Official Cardinals Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10.
- Outside Food & Drinks at All Games: Busch Stadium is the only St. Louis sports venue where fans may bring in their own food and drinks for all home games (some size and content restrictions apply).