2020 Cardinals single-game tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 4, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale this Friday, February 7, at 10 AM CT.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more games can take part in a special online only multi-game ticket sale beginning tomorrow, February 5, at 10 AM CT.

The multi-game and single-game on-sales will be available at cardinals.com. In addition, tickets for Friday’s single-game on-sale will be available via phone at 314.345.9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.

The Cardinals’ 2020 home schedule features two four-game weekend series versus the Chicago Cubs (July 23-26 & September 10-13), the first visit to Busch Stadium since 2014 by the defending AL East Champion New York Yankees (July 17-19), and a NLCS rematch against the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals (June 29-July 2). Featured holiday matchups include games against the New York Mets on Mother’s Day (May 10), Cincinnati Reds on Father’s Day (June 21), and Milwaukee Brewers on Independence Day (Saturday, July 4). In addition to the Yankees, Busch Stadium will host interleague games with AL East teams including the Baltimore Orioles (April 2, 4-5) and Toronto Blue Jays (June 1-2). The Redbirds will also host their AL rival, Kansas City Royals, for a two-game set on September 15-16.

This year’s schedule also features over 50 promotional dates for fans of all ages, highlighted by seven bobblehead giveaways and seven replica jersey promotions. Additional top promos include an Adult Puffy Vest (April 24), a Cardinals Crossbody Purse (May 10), a “YADI” Tumbler (May 29), a Cardinals Belt (June 21), an Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive, (August 9), and a Cardinals Hockey Sweater (August 14).

The Cardinals will continue to utilize dynamic pricing in 2020 to more accurately price tickets for individual games and provide fans more price options. In 2019, 88% of games featured tickets available for $10 or less and 52% of games featured tickets at $5 or below.

Throughout the season, the team will offer great fan-friendly values, including the "Dynamic Deal of the Week" and a host of other offers highlighting outstanding ticket savings for fans at cardinals.com/fanvalues. A full list of fan-friendly values for the 2020 season follows:

2020 Fan-Friendly Values