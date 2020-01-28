Registration now open for 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

MILWAUKEE -- Registration is now open for one of the most anticipated 5K’s of the year, the Brewers Community Foundation’s 22nd annual 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, July 18 at 8 a.m. Participants are invited to take on the 3.1-mile course, which includes the unique opportunity

MILWAUKEE -- Registration is now open for one of the most anticipated 5K’s of the year, the Brewers Community Foundation’s 22nd annual 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, July 18 at 8 a.m. Participants are invited to take on the 3.1-mile course, which includes the unique opportunity to run on the Miller Park warning track and race alongside the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages.

Interested parties can register online as a team or individual at Brewers.com/5K. The registration fee includes a commemorative Johnsonville Famous Hot Dog-themed shirt as well as a voucher valid for a Terrace Reserved ticket to a select 2020 Brewers regular season home game. Registration ends July 15 and runners are encouraged to register early:

• January 28-April 30: $32 per person

• May 1-June 18: $37 per person

• June 19-July 15: $42 per person

The 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk is well-suited for all levels. Complimentary food and beverage will be served at a tailgate party following the event, including Aquafina water and Miller Lite (for participants ages 21+).

At the time of registration, fans are asked to set up a fundraising page and/or make a one-time contribution to support Fisher House Wisconsin, which provides a home away from home for veterans’ and military families while their loved ones receive care at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Those who donate will be eligible to receive unique Brewers incentives, including additional ticket vouchers, signed memorabilia and more. BCF has contributed nearly $350,000 to Fisher House Wisconsin since its inception.

The Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) Leadership Council is the presenting sponsor of the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk. The Leadership Council includes American Family Insurance, Aurora Health Care, Delta Dental, Harley-Davidson, Johnson Controls Inc., Lubar & Co., Molson Coors, the Milwaukee Admirals, Northwestern Mutual, We Energies and West Bend.

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Over the last 10 years, BCF has donated more than $19 million to support quality programming at local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation, and basic needs.

Complete details for this year’s 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk can be found at Brewers.com/5K.