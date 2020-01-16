2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame election to be announced on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network

The results of the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame election will be announced exclusively on MLB Network and MLB.com on Tuesday, Jan. 21 live at 6 p.m. ET, part of a four-hour announcement show, which begins at 3 p.m. ET. MLB Network’s program will feature National Baseball Hall of

The results of the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame election will be announced exclusively on MLB Network and MLB.com on Tuesday, Jan. 21 live at 6 p.m. ET, part of a four-hour announcement show, which begins at 3 p.m. ET. MLB Network’s program will feature National Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Mead revealing the results, as voted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), plus the first interviews with the electees.

Anchored by Greg Amsinger, Brian Kenny and Heidi Watney, MLB Network’s comprehensive Hall of Fame election coverage will include analysis from 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner Bob Costas, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds, MLB Network host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Hall of Fame voters and MLB Network insiders Ken Rosenthal, Joel Sherman and Tom Verducci, 2004 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Peter Gammons and 2019 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Jayson Stark.

As the exclusive home of the Hall of Fame election announcement since 2009, MLB Network’s live pre-announcement show will feature the following in-depth content:

Hall of Fame shortstops Barry Larkin, Cal Ripken Jr. and Ozzie Smith narrate an open by Tom Verducci on first-year Hall of Fame candidate Derek Jeter’s iconic 20-year career as the shortstop of the New York Yankees;

An exclusive one-on-one interview between Bob Costas and six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling, who is on the ballot for the eighth year;

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre, former manager and teammate Joe Girardi and former teammate Don Mattingly open up about the impact Jeter made on their own careers, as at least one of the three men were part of every game Jeter played;

Former teammates, including Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada, recall some of Jeter’s signature moments during his career, including his ‘Mr. November’ home run to end Game Five of the 2001 World Series and his home run for career hit 3,000 on July 9, 2011 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Peter Gammons details the great contributions 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Nick Cafardo made on the baseball writing industry;

MLB Network’s Dan Plesac and Matt Vasgersian discuss the illustrious career of 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner Hawk Harrelson, including his impact on Chicago and aspiring broadcasters throughout the country;

Brian Kenny examines the careers of Jeter, Schilling and Larry Walker in his signature “Cooperstown Justice” segment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the National Baseball Hall of Fame press conference with the electees will be shown live at 3 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.com, followed by in-studio interviews with the electees at MLB Network later in the day. The 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26 and will air exclusively on MLB Network and MLB.com.