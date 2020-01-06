2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan begins January 9; Comerica Bank will be presenting sponsor

Arlington, Texas—Plans have been finalized for the 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan. It was announced today that Comerica Bank will be the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Caravan, which is scheduled to make four free autograph appearances at local Comerica Bank locations this month. This will be Comerica Bank’s first

Arlington, Texas—Plans have been finalized for the 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan. It was announced today that Comerica Bank will be the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Caravan, which is scheduled to make four free autograph appearances at local Comerica Bank locations this month. This will be Comerica Bank’s first year as the Texas Rangers Caravan presenting sponsor.

In addition, the caravan will host Rangers Hot Stove events at Texas Live! in Arlington every Thursday night in January. Those events will include live broadcasts of the Rangers Hot Stove radio show on 105.3 The Fan as well as autograph sessions with Rangers’ players.

The Rangers have also scheduled public appearances at Whataburger locations in several outer markets.

The complete schedule of public stops for the 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan Presented by Comerica Bank is listed below.(all appearances are open free of charge to the public; schedule of participants is subject to change; number of autographs to be signed may be limited depending on location; please visit texasrangers.com for complete details):

*Thursday, January 9, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

*Texas Ranger Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to Appear: Joey Gallo, Eric Nadel (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7:00-11:00 p.m.)

*Friday, January 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.—WINTER CARAVAN COMERICA BANK KICKOFF EVENT

*Comerica Bank Tower, 1717 Main St., Dallas, TX 75201

Scheduled to Appear: Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Don Wakamatsu

*Friday, January 10, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

*Whataburger, 2725 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Scheduled to Appear: Jose Trevino, Luis Ortiz

*Tuesday, January 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

*Whataburger, 3141 Danville Drive, Abilene, TX 79605

Scheduled to Appear: Jesse Chavez, Nick Goody, Eric Nadel

Wednesday, January 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Whataburger, 1739 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler, TX 75701

Scheduled to Appear: Jesse Chavez, Nick Goody

*Thursday, January 16, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

*Texas Ranger Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to Appear: Jesse Chavez (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7:00-11:00 p.m.)

*Friday, January 17, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

*Comerica Bank, 8850 Boedeker St., Dallas, TX 75225

Scheduled to Appear: Elvis Andrus, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

*Wednesday, January 22, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

*Appearance hosted by 105.3 The Fan, 4131 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204

Scheduled to Appear: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak

*Thursday, January 23, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

*Texas Ranger Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to Appear: Chris Woodward (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7:00-11:00 p.m.)

*Friday, January 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

*Comerica Bank, 421 W. 3rd St., Suite 101, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Scheduled to Appear: Nick Solak, C.J. Nitkowski, others TBA

Saturday, January 25, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! with events also at Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington

Scheduled to Appear: Autograph schedule to be announced

*Thursday, January 30, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

*Texas Ranger Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to Appear: Willie Calhoun (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7:00-11:00 p.m.)

*Friday, January 31, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

*Comerica Bank, 707 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to Appear: TBA

Other public autograph appearances on the 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presented by Comerica Bank will include:

Saturday, January 18: Event with the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 10:30-1:00 p.m.

The Rangers will make a stop at Dr Pepper Ballpark, home of their Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders.

12:00-1:00 p.m.—Free public autograph session at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Scheduled to Appear: Elvis Andrus, Willie Calhoun, Taylor Hearn, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Trevino, Luis Ortiz

In addition to Frisco, the Rangers will also be making caravan stops at several other of their minor league affiliates: the Hickory Crawdads and Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday, January 9 and the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, January 29.

An updated listing of Texas Rangers appearances open to the public can be found at texasrangers.com/caravan.

The 2020 Rangers Winter Caravan is also sponsored in part by FOX Sports Southwest, CBS11/Texas21, 105.3 The Fan, and TUDN 1270 AM.