A’s acquire OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the PTBNL in Allen/Profar trade

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s acquired minor league outfielder Buddy Reed from the San Diego Padres as the player to be named later in the Dec. 2 trade in which the A’s received catcher Austin Allen for second baseman Jurickson Profar. Reed will be a non-roster invitee with the A's this spring.

Reed batted .228 with a career-high 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 121 games for Double-A Amarillo last year. He also walked a career-high 42 times for a .310 on-base percentage and ranked seventh in the Texas League with 23 stolen bases. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter is rated as the Padres 25th best prospect by mlb.com. Reed was drafted by San Diego in the second round of the 2016 draft and is a .249 career hitter with 33 home runs, 160 RBI and 101 stolen bases in 382 games in four seasons as a professional.