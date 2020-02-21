Cactus League opener at Cubs now scheduled for 6:10 pm MST

MESA, Ariz. – ­­­­The first pitch time for tomorrow’s Cactus League opener against the Cubs at Sloan Park has been shifted to 6:10 pm MST due to inclement weather throughout the morning and into the afternoon. No ticket exchange is necessary. The A’s will open their home slate with split

MESA, Ariz. – ­­­­The first pitch time for tomorrow’s Cactus League opener against the Cubs at Sloan Park has been shifted to 6:10 pm MST due to inclement weather throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

No ticket exchange is necessary.

The A’s will open their home slate with split squad action at 1:05 pm on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hohokam Stadium when the San Francisco Giants visit Mesa.