A’s statement on the passing of former A’s pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” said A’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane “He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a Special Assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

Keough spent parts of seven seasons with the organization (1977-83), being named an American League All-Star in his rookie 1978 season and won American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He also spent time in the Majors with New York-AL (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago-NL (1986) and Houston (1986).

He joined Japan’s Hanshin Tigers (1987-90) before serving in a variety of on-field and front office roles with the A’s, Angels and Devil Rays. His father, Marty and uncle, Joe, both played in the Majors.