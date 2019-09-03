Rangers Academy notebook: Academy baseball players invited to 2020 Dream Series 

A pair of baseball players from the Texas Rangers Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota, have been invited to participate in the 2020 MLB/USA Baseball Dream Series. Julian Olivo and Christopher Marcellus will represent the Academy at the event January 16 through 20 at Tempe Diablo

A pair of baseball players from the Texas Rangers Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota, have been invited to participate in the 2020 MLB/USA Baseball Dream Series.

Julian Olivo and Christopher Marcellus will represent the Academy at the event January 16 through 20 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Designed to prepare pitchers and catchers for the high school baseball season, the Dream Series features pitching, catching, and defensive workouts with former Major League players, along with seminars and guest speakers.

Marcellus, a sophomore at Sachse High School, has played in the Academy’s RBI league the past two years and earned spots on the 2018 and 2019 RBI All-Star 15U baseball team competing in the RBI Southwest Regionals.

The catcher also competed on the Rangers Academy team in the Commissioner’s Cup tournament this summer.

Olivo, a senior at Pinkston High School, has played the past two seasons in the Academy’s RBI league, earning spots on the 2018 and 2019 RBI All-Star 18U baseball teams participating in the RBI Southwest Regionals.

The pitcher and catcher was also a member of the Rangers Academy team that participated in the Commissioner’s Cup Tournament in Cleveland as part of All-Star Weekend festivities this year.

Fall RBI

The Academy’s fall RBI season wraps up Saturday, as a champion will be crowned from the field of eight softball teams.

A schedule is below, subject to change. Updates can be found by following the Rangers Academy on Twitter at @RangersYA.

Academy Softball Fall RBI Schedule

DATE TIME LOCATION HOME AWAY

12/7 9:00 AM Kershaw's Challenge Field Panthers Alliance

12/7 9:00 AM Josh Hamilton Field Gophers Sounds

12/7 11:00 AM Josh Hamilton Field Jaguars Wood Ducks

12/7 11:00 AM Kershaw's Challenge Field (Semifinal) TBD Bison

12/7 1:00 PM Josh Hamilton Field (Semifinal) TBD TBD

12/7 3:00 PM Josh Hamilton Field (Championship) TBD TBD

City of Dallas Parks and Recreation is facilitating the fall RBI baseball league, with support from the Academy in providing uniforms for the athletes.

Keep Training

The Rougned Odor Weight Room is available each week, Monday through Thursday, between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. by registering in advance at rangers.com/academy.

Winter Academy Training Program

The Winter Academy Training Program begins January 13 and runs through February 27.

Monday and Wednesday sessions will be for 18U baseball and softball players. Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be for 12U baseball and softball players. All sessions run from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Registration is available at texasrangers.com/academy.