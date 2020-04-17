ANAHEIM – The Angels announced today that beginning on Monday, April 20, Fox Sports West will be broadcasting all 11 Angels victories from the 2002 postseason, culminating with Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when the Angels captured their first championship in franchise history airing on Thursday, April 30.

ANAHEIM – The Angels announced today that beginning on Monday, April 20, Fox Sports West will be broadcasting all 11 Angels victories from the 2002 postseason, culminating with Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when the Angels captured their first championship in franchise history airing on Thursday, April 30. The radio broadcasts of several of these games will also air KLAA AM830. All games will air at 7 p.m. (PDT).

In addition to the television and radio broadcasts, Angels social media platforms will provide additional game coverage featuring highlight videos, photos, statistics and special guest commentary from members of the 2002 team. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag, #CallingAllAngels and share personal memories and photos from the 2002 postseason.

Below is the television broadcast schedule for the 2002 postseason games scheduled to air on Fox Sports West. Games listed below with a “*” will also be broadcast on the radio on KLAA AM830.