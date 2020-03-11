Angels-Athletics canceled due to weather

TEMPE, Ariz. – Today’s Angels Spring Training home game against the Oakland Athletics, has been canceled due to weather. Today represents the Angels second postponed home game this spring, after the Feb. 22 Cactus League Opener vs. Kansas City was rescheduled due to rain. Prior to this season, the Angels

Today represents the Angels second postponed home game this spring, after the Feb. 22 Cactus League Opener vs. Kansas City was rescheduled due to rain. Prior to this season, the Angels previous Spring Training rainout was on March 8, 2013.

Below is the ticket policy for fans with tickets for today’s game:

• Game tickets purchased at Tempe Diablo Stadium can be exchanged at the box office for tickets to another 2020 Angels Spring Training Home Game.

• Customers who purchased from the Angels over the phone or online can call 714-4ANGELS for exchange or refund to the credit card used for purchase.

• Ticket package purchasers, including group leaders and season seat holders will be contacted by their Angels representative.

• Complimentary and donation tickets have no value and can not be exchanged or refunded.

• Customers who purchased tickets from any other channels should return to their original point of purchase.

• There will be no cash refunds. Check requests may take 6-8 weeks for processing.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.mlb.com/angels/tickets/rainout-policy