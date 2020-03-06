Arizona’s Leyba suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Leyba will commence at the

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Leyba will commence at the start of the 2020 regular season.