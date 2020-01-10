Astros Spring Training information

HOUSTON, TX - On Thursday, Feb. 13, Astros pitchers and catchers will officially work out for the first time at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, FL, marking the beginning of Spring Training camp. The first official workout for the entire squad is scheduled

HOUSTON, TX - On Thursday, Feb. 13, Astros pitchers and catchers will officially work out for the first time at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, FL, marking the beginning of Spring Training camp. The first official workout for the entire squad is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. This will be the Astros fourth season at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach. Astros Spring Training workouts are open to the public with no charge beginning Feb. 13.

EQUIPMENT TRUCK

The Astros Spring Training equipment truck is scheduled to be loaded at Minute Maid Park the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 4. Media are welcome to cover this (time TBA).

GAME SCHEDULE

The defending AL Champion Astros will begin Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 22 by hosting the World Series Champion Washington Nationals (5:05 p.m. CT), whom they share FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with. The Astros will play 31 Spring Training games in Florida overall, including 15 at home. Additionally, the Astros will play two exhibition games at Minute Maid Park vs. the Cleveland Indians, March 23-24. Popular mascot Orbit will entertain at several Spring games. The full Astros Spring Training schedule is attached to this release.

ASTROS SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST INFO.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest will carry 10 Spring Training games live from Florida. The talented broadcast team of Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum and Julia Morales are back to call the action. The list of Spring Training games scheduled to be televised is as follows:

Feb. 25 vs. MIA | Mar. 16 vs. STL

Feb. 26 vs. STL | Mar. 17 at MIA

Feb. 27 at WAS | Mar. 18 at WAS

Mar. 14 vs. BOS | Mar. 19 vs. WAS

Mar. 15 vs. MIA | Mar. 20 vs. ATL

SportsTalk 790 will air 29 of the Astros 31 Spring Training games in Florida. The popular broadcast duo of Robert Ford and Steve Sparks return for their eighth consecutive season as the Astros radio team.

ASTROLINE: Will broadcast four shows live on SportsTalk 790 from Duffy’s Sports Grill on Clematis St. in West Palm Beach...Feb. 25, March 4, March 11, March 20.

PROMOTIONS & TICKET INFORMATION FOR FITTEAM BALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES

Several promotions will take place at Spring Training games in 2020. Those promotions include pre-game catch on the field, Firework Nights, Heroes Days, Little League Days, Bark in the Park and so much more. For information on promotions, season ticket packages and single game tickets for all Astros Spring Training games in Florida, fans can visit www.fitteamballpark.com.

TRAVEL INFO.

The Hilton Garden Inn West Palm Beach is the official Spring Training Hotel of the Houston Astros. For information on the hotel as well as the Astros Grand Slam Spring Training travel package, visit www.mlb.com/astros/spring-training/travel-packages.