Atlanta Braves establish $1 million relief fund 

ATLANTA (March 17, 2020) - It was announced earlier today, that all 30 Major League Baseball teams will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff impacted by the delayed start of 2020 MLB season due to the COVID19 pandemic. The Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are

ATLANTA (March 17, 2020) - It was announced earlier today, that all 30 Major League Baseball teams will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff impacted by the delayed start of 2020 MLB season due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are creating a special disaster relief fund to help gameday workers and certain other affected members of our baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, and will position the club to support our baseball family and our communities in the coming weeks and months.

“We are in an uncertain time and want to help our gameday staff who truly make Truist Park feel like home,” said Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman. “Our gameday staff are part of our family and they are the reason for our friendly and welcoming atmosphere. So, in this time of need, we want to do our part and help them.”

Fans throughout Braves Country have expressed a desire to help as well, and with this fund they can assist too by going to www.braves.com/give to donate to this specific fund.

The Braves also intend to provide certain relief assistance for ballpark workers at each of the Minor League Baseball facilities the Braves operate, including the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Danville Braves. Additionally, gameday staff at CoolToday Park will be paid for the canceled spring training games.

Details on the implementation are still being formalized to ensure we maximize the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations to maximize the benefits for each affected group. The organization will communicate directly to the affected staff with those details in the coming days/weeks.

The Braves thoughts continue to be with our community as we navigate this together.