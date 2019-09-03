Awards Night at RedsFest

CINCINNATI -- Tonight on the main stage during FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank at Duke Energy Convention Center downtown, the Reds and the local chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced their 2019 award winners. 3B Eugenio Suárez (159g, .271, 22 doubles, 2 triples, 49

CINCINNATI -- Tonight on the main stage during FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank at Duke Energy Convention Center downtown, the Reds and the local chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced their 2019 award winners.

3B Eugenio Suárez (159g, .271, 22 doubles, 2 triples, 49 HR, 103 RBI) for the second straight season was named winner of the BBWAA's Ernie Lombardi Award as the team's Most Valuable Player. This year's vote was unanimous. He also received the Luis Aparacio Award as Major League Baseball's best player from Venezuela, was the Reds' nominee for the Hank Aaron Award as the outstanding offensive player in the NL and received 4 votes for the BBWAA's National League Most Valuable Player Award. Suárez established single-season records for HR by a player from Venezuela and HR by a National League third baseman with 49, second-most in the Major Leagues to NYM's Pete Alonso, who established a new Major League record for HR in a season by a rookie with 53.

RHP Sonny Gray (31gs, 11-8, 2.87) received the Johnny Vander Meer Most Outstanding Pitcher Award. He was a National League All-Star, finished seventh in the BBWAA's National League Cy Young Award voting and in Players Choice Award voting of MLBPA members finished second to Atl's Josh Donaldson as the NL's Comeback Player of the Year. Gray and Hou's Justin Verlander were the only pitchers in the Major Leagues to make at least 30 starts and allow no more than 4 runs in any of those starts.

C Tucker Barnhart (114g, .231, 14 doubles, 11 HR, 40 RBI) received the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award for the second time in 3 seasons. He was on the Reds’ Opening Day roster for the fifth time and for the fourth consecutive season led Reds catchers in starts (87) and innings caught (773.0). His 11 HR were a career high.

Also this evening at Redsfest, RF Aristides Aquino (56g, 19 HR, 47 RBI for Cin and 78g, 28 HR, 53 RBI for Louisville) received the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award as the organization's Minor League Player of the Year. He was National League Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for August while establishing modern Major League records for fewest career plate apps to 15 HR (122) and modern Major League records for HR in a player's first 12 career games (8), first 14 career games (9), first 16 career games (10), first 17 career games (11), first 22 career games (12), first 27 career games (13) and first 28 career games (14). After his promotion on 8/1, among all Major Leaguers he ranked T3rd in HR (19) and third RBI (47).

The organization's other minor league award winners honored tonight included Hitter of the Year IF Jose Garcia (104g, .280, 37 doubles, 1 triple, 8 HR, 55 RBI, 15 SB at Daytona) and Pitcher of the Year LHP Packy Naughton (28gs, 11-12, 3.32, 157ip, 158h, 35 BB, 131 K at Daytona/Chattanooga). Garcia is rated by MLB.com the ninth-best prospect in the organization and Naughton the 13th-best.

OF Michael Siani (121g, 10 doubles, 6 triples, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 45 SB at Dayton) received the organization's Minor League Community Service Award. He is rated by MLB.com the Reds' eighth-best prospect.