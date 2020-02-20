Blue-Emu leads off baseball season with new MLB partnership

Major League Baseball and NFI Consumer Products today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement between MLB and NFI’s Blue-Emu product line, naming it the Official Pain Cream, Spray and Patch of MLB. With this new partnership, Blue-Emu plans to focus baseball-themed marketing around their line of pain-relieving creams, sprays and

Major League Baseball and NFI Consumer Products today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement between MLB and NFI’s Blue-Emu product line, naming it the Official Pain Cream, Spray and Patch of MLB. With this new partnership, Blue-Emu plans to focus baseball-themed marketing around their line of pain-relieving creams, sprays and patches across a variety of digital and broadcast media, and in-store at major retail locations.

With over 30 years of entrepreneurial innovation behind them, Blue-Emu’s history with baseball is built around its relationship with Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, an avid user and supporter of the brand. The Hall of Fame catcher has endorsed Blue-Emu products for the better part of a decade and plans to be a cornerstone of the company’s advertising plans as it begins to grow its relationship with the National Pastime.

“The team at Blue-Emu has always been terrific to work with and I’m really excited that they’ve partnered with Major League Baseball to take this company to another level,” said Bench. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do together and how this deal will grow the Blue-Emu brand even more.”

In addition to the MLB sponsorship, Blue-Emu has exclusive deals with 13 MLB Clubs, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays. The 22-person company based in Bristol, TN prides itself on unique marketing campaigns and authentic pain relief that provides people with real results.

“We think of our customers like family and I’m looking forward to expanding that family to the MLB fan base,” said Susan Gregory, CEO, Blue-Emu. “I’m thrilled MLB has the confidence in us to call Blue-Emu MLB’s Official Pain Cream, Spray, and Patch.”

"Over the last six years, our Blue-Emu team has been blessed to create some of the most unique advertising campaigns in our category without the use of an agency,” said Benjamin Blessing, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “After years of playing the role of David in a world of Goliaths, Blue-Emu has solidified its place within the topical pain relief category. Now, we want to step up to the plate and reach another level. Partnering with MLB can take us there and reach a massive, diverse audience.”

About NFI Consumer Products, Blue-Emu®

Nutrition & Fitness, Inc. (NFI Consumer Products) is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes the Blue-Emu® line of products for muscle, joint and skin conditions. Blue-Emu® products are made with real emu oil. In January of 2014, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. purchased NFI Consumer Products and quickly capitalized on the Blue-Emu® following amongst consumers and expanded their advertising efforts to further accelerate the growth of the Blue-Emu® product line. In June 2014, Original Blue-Emu® Super Strength cream was recognized as the #1 selling over-the-counter muscle and joint cream in the United States. Under the leadership of CEO, Susan Gregory and guidance from EVP of Marketing, Benjamin Blessing, NFI has expanded the Blue-Emu® product line to include Blue-Emu® Continuous Pain Relief Spray, Blue-Emu® Maximum Arthritis Pain Relief Cream, and Lidocare and Blue-Emu® Pain Relief Patches. Today, NFI Consumer Products distributes the emu oil-based Blue-Emu® products throughout the United States, primarily through mass merchandisers, supermarkets and drug stores. The company currently distributes the Blue-Emu® product line through various retailers representing over 50,000 retail outlets. For more about Blue-Emu® by NFI, please visit www.blue-emu.com/.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit MLB.com.