Blue Jays announce more than 60 players and alumni attending Winter Fest on January 18 & 19 

Santa Claus is not the only one coming to town this winter! More than 60 Blue Jays players, alumni, rookies, coaches, and Front Office staff are making their long-awaited return to Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 for Winter Fest presented by TD.

The third-annual event gives fans unparalleled access to their Toronto Blue Jays, from baseball legends making their Winter Fest debut – Cito Gaston and Tim Raines – to fan-favourite players returning – Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Beyond player appearances, Blue Jays fans can look forward to a winter weekend of family-friendly fun, including SN personalities, self-guided tours of the Blue Jays Clubhouse, Jr. Jays activations, a skating rink, trampoline park, historic memorabilia, and much more. Plus, the first 12,000 fans to enter Rogers Centre on both days will receive a Blue Jays Toque presented by TD.

Tickets are available now – $20 for adults, $5 for youth (ages 2 to 14) and seniors (65+), and free for children under the age of two – at bluejays.com/winterfest, making a great last-minute holiday gift.

Please see below for the list of current players, alumni, and rookies attending 2020 Winter Fest presented by TD. Media availability at Winter Fest will be shared closer to the event.