Blue Jays sign RHP Rafael Dolis

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Dolis on a one-year contract (US $1,000,000) with a club option for the 2021 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Breyvic Valera has been designated for assignment. Dolis, 32, spent his 2019 season in the Japanese

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Dolis on a one-year contract (US $1,000,000) with a club option for the 2021 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Breyvic Valera has been designated for assignment.

Dolis, 32, spent his 2019 season in the Japanese Central League where he posted a 2.11 ERA and recorded 19 saves over 56 appearances for the Hanshin Tigers. The 6-4, 215 lb. right-hander has pitched his last four seasons with the Tigers, accumulating a 13-18 record, 96 saves and a 2.49 ERA. He previously played in parts of three seasons for the Chicago Cubs (2011-13) and spent his 2014 and 2015 campaigns playing Triple-A ball under the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. In his 40 Major League appearances, the La Romana, Dominican Republic, native went 2-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 44.1 innings pitched.