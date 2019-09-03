Blue Jays sign RHP Tanner Roark 

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with free agent RHP Tanner Roark on a two-year contract (US $24,000,000). Roark, 33, pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics last season, combining for a 10-10 record and a 4.35 ERA across 165.1 innings of work. He has made at

Roark, 33, pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics last season, combining for a 10-10 record and a 4.35 ERA across 165.1 innings of work. He has made at least 30 starts in each of the last four years and is one of seven MLB pitchers to log 30-plus starts in each of the last four seasons. The 6-2, 240 lb. right-handed pitcher was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft. He made his Major League debut in 2013 as a member of the Washington Nationals. Over the course of his seven-year career, the Wilmington, IL, native has gone 74-64 and accumulated a 3.71 ERA in 172 starts and 41 relief appearances.