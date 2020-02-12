 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Blue Jays statement on Reese McGuire

12:34 PM EST

The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time.

