Braves announce 2020 non-roster Spring Training invites

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves today announced the club invited 26 non-roster players to major league spring training in 2020. The team extended invites to nine pitchers and 17 position players, including the 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, RHP Félix Hernández and both of the club’s first-round draft

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves today announced the club invited 26 non-roster players to major league spring training in 2020. The team extended invites to nine pitchers and 17 position players, including the 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, RHP Félix Hernández and both of the club’s first-round draft picks in 2019, C Shea Langeliers and INF Braden Shewmake.

The 2020 spring season will mark Atlanta’s first at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., and the team will open camp on Wednesday, February 12, when pitchers and catchers report. Those groups will have their first workout the following day, while position players will report on February 17. The team’s first full squad workout is set for February 18.

The full list of non-roster players is below.

NON-ROSTER INVITEES (26)

PITCHERS (9): RHP Ian Anderson, LHP Thomas Burrows, RHP Félix Hernández, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Connor Johnstone, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Chris Nunn, RHP Ben Rowen, LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS (3): Shea Langeliers, Carlos Martínez, Jonathan Morales

INFIELDERS (9): Bryce Ball, Charlie Culberson, Sean Kazmar, Pete Kozma, Jack Lopez, Peter O’Brien, Braden Shewmake, Yangervis Solarte, Riley Unroe

OUTFIELDERS (5): Trey Harris, Greyson Jenista, Rafael Ortega, Shane Robinson, Drew Waters