Braves sign INF Adeiny Hechavarría

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed infielder Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year contract worth $1 million. The club’s 40-man roster now stands at 39. Hechavarría, 30, split last season between Atlanta and New York (NL), hitting .328 (20-for-61) with four home runs and a 1.039 OPS in 24 games

Hechavarría, 30, split last season between Atlanta and New York (NL), hitting .328 (20-for-61) with four home runs and a 1.039 OPS in 24 games with the Braves. He joined the team on August 16 after beginning the year with the Mets. He compiled a .204 (29-for-142) average with five home runs and a .611 OPS in 60 games for New York. Overall, he compiled a .241/.299/.443 line with nine home runs in 84 games during the 2019 season.

An eight-year major league veteran, Hechavarría has played 895 games between Toronto (2012), Miami (2013-‘17), Tampa Bay (2017-‘18), Pittsburgh (2018), the Yankees (2018), Mets (2019) and Braves (2019).

The 6-0, 195-pound infielder bats and throws right-handed and has appeared in 809 games at shortstop in his major league career, making additional appearances at both second base (37 games) and third base (31 games).

A native of Santiago, Cuba, Hechavarría was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 and made his major league debut with the club in 2012. He is a career .253 (763-for-3,012) batter over 895 games.