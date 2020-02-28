Brett Hollander to join Orioles broadcast team

The Orioles today announced that BRETT HOLLANDER, former host of the Brett Hollander Show on WBAL Radio, will join the Orioles broadcast team in 2020, appearing on both MASN and the Orioles Radio Network throughout the season. Hollander joins the broadcast team following the conclusion of his agreement with WBAL

The Orioles today announced that BRETT HOLLANDER, former host of the Brett Hollander Show on WBAL Radio, will join the Orioles broadcast team in 2020, appearing on both MASN and the Orioles Radio Network throughout the season. Hollander joins the broadcast team following the conclusion of his agreement with WBAL Radio last week. He will appear as a special guest on MASN and the Orioles Radio Network during Monday’s broadcasts.

A lifelong Baltimore resident, Hollander began covering the Orioles in 2008 for CBS Radio. He joined WBAL Radio in 2010 as the host of Sportsline and anchored the then-flagship station’s Orioles coverage from 2011-14. Hollander has extensively covered Baltimore sports, ranging from collegiate athletics to the Ravens and Orioles, and has appeared on various local stations including on WBAL-TV and 98 Rock FM. He was named Maryland Sportscaster of the Year in 2015.

The Orioles recently announced the 2020 broadcast team, headlined by the return of several veteran broadcasters, the addition of local sports personalities, and the introduction of new talent to Baltimore. The 2020 broadcast team will embrace an innovative approach with talent appearing in multiple roles across various Orioles platforms. The versatile team will appear in-game and on pre- and post-game shows on MASN and the Orioles Radio Network, as well as in different capacities on _MASN All-Access_ and 105.7 The Fan programming. They will also appear in Orioles and MASN digital and entertainment content.

In addition to games, broadcast content will be focused on fan engagement, community initiatives, entertainment programming, player lifestyle and interests, and behind-the-scenes coverage. Orioles.com and MASNsports.com, as well as @Orioles on social media, will continue to be the premier online destinations for fans with comprehensive coverage of the O’s. The talent team will also utilize their personal social media platforms to share content and engage with the club’s diverse fanbase.

ABOUT MASN AND THE ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK

MASN has been the exclusive television home for all Baltimore Orioles games since 2007. Every available regular season Orioles game is televised on one of the network’s two channels, MASN and MASN2, throughout an exclusive territory that covers a seven-state region. Out-of-market fans can watch MASN and MASN2 broadcasts via MLB.TV feeds on Orioles.com and the MLB At Bat app.

The Orioles Radio Network broadcasts across more than 40 stations in seven states, including the flagship station of 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM). The Orioles Radio Network will again broadcast all 162 regular season games. Games can also be streamed on the Gameday Audio platform on Orioles.com and MLB At Bat.