Brewers acquire catcher Omar Narváez from the Mariners

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired catcher Omar Narváez (nar-VIE-ez) from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B selection. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

“Omar has established himself as one of the best offensive catchers in the game,” said Stearns. “We believe his bat will give us an impactful left-handed presence in our lineup.”

Narváez, who turns 28 on February 10, is coming off his best Major League season, batting .278 with 22 HR and 55 RBI in 132 games. He made 108 starts (91g at C, 17g at DH). His .373 on-base percentage, .516 slugging percentage and .889 OPS as a catcher all led the American League and ranked second in the Major Leagues. His 22 HR as a catcher ranked fourth in the American League and seventh in the majors.

Narváez owns a career batting average of .276 with 34 HR and 109 RBI in 353 games in the Major Leagues with Chicago-AL (2016-18) and Seattle (2019). Originally signed by Tampa Bay as a non-drafted free agent in 2008, Narváez joined the White Sox after being selected in the minor-league phase of the 2013 Rule 5 Draft. He was eventually traded to Seattle in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alex Colomé on November 30, 2018.

Hill, 22, was acquired by Milwaukee from New York-NL, along with right-handed pitcher Bobby Wahl and infielder Felix Valerio, in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton on January 5, 2019.